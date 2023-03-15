Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian Su-24 jet near Bakhmut
Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 12:17
The soldiers of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Mechanised Brigade have shot down a Russian Su-24 fighter jet near the city of Bakhmut.
Source: Brigade’s video; Press service of 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Mechanised Brigade in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda
Details: Defenders confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda the downing of a Russian jet in Donetsk Oblast.
