All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia should be expelled from UN Security Council, where it sits on throne of impunity – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

European PravdaWednesday, 15 March 2023, 18:16

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, insists on the need to expel Russia from the UN Security Council.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba for The Hill, as European Pravda reports 

Kuleba noted that Russian representatives illegally usurped the USSR’s seat in the UN Security Council in December 1991. Then, as he states, no legal procedure defined by the UN Charter was followed.

Quote: "The simple change of the Soviet name plate to the Russian one was the largest diplomatic fraud of the 20th century. Let me reiterate what I said at the United Nations Security Council in February: Russia has turned the seat of a permanent member into a throne of impunity. We are now dealing with the consequences of the breach of rules that happened 32 years ago," the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine states.

According to Kuleba, the Russian war should not only end in a crushing defeat for Putin but also lead to a fundamental rethinking of the global security system and the reform of international institutions that are designed to maintain and restore peace.

"Russia never legally acquired its status as a permanent UN Security Council member and must lose its seat in this esteemed chamber. Until that happens, the criminal in a judge’s seat will continue to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the whole United Nations system," the minister emphasised.

Background: On 26 December 2022, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine officially notified UN member states of the launch of a systematic campaign to strip Russia of its status as a permanent member of the Security Council. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has developed a detailed argument for why it considers Russia's presence in the UN Security Council illegal and why Russia should be expelled from the organisation.

Read more: What Should Ukraine Do to Remove Russia from UN

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers

Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:55
South Africa takes into account warrant for Putin's arrest
16:59
Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
16:44
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act
16:29
Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
16:26
5 gunshot and hundreds of shrapnel wounds: Bakhmut defender being treated in Ivano-Frankivsk
15:50
Drone without identification marks falls in Tula Oblast, Russia
15:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014
14:51
Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible
14:11
Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses
13:55
Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas
All News