Russia should be expelled from UN Security Council, where it sits on throne of impunity – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, insists on the need to expel Russia from the UN Security Council.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba for The Hill, as European Pravda reports

Kuleba noted that Russian representatives illegally usurped the USSR’s seat in the UN Security Council in December 1991. Then, as he states, no legal procedure defined by the UN Charter was followed.

Quote: "The simple change of the Soviet name plate to the Russian one was the largest diplomatic fraud of the 20th century. Let me reiterate what I said at the United Nations Security Council in February: Russia has turned the seat of a permanent member into a throne of impunity. We are now dealing with the consequences of the breach of rules that happened 32 years ago," the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine states.

According to Kuleba, the Russian war should not only end in a crushing defeat for Putin but also lead to a fundamental rethinking of the global security system and the reform of international institutions that are designed to maintain and restore peace.

"Russia never legally acquired its status as a permanent UN Security Council member and must lose its seat in this esteemed chamber. Until that happens, the criminal in a judge’s seat will continue to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the whole United Nations system," the minister emphasised.

Background: On 26 December 2022, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine officially notified UN member states of the launch of a systematic campaign to strip Russia of its status as a permanent member of the Security Council.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has developed a detailed argument for why it considers Russia's presence in the UN Security Council illegal and why Russia should be expelled from the organisation.

