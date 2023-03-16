Russian authorities report two missiles downed over Belgorod

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Governor of Belgorod Oblast, has reported that air defence shot down two missiles over the city of Belgorod on the night of 16 March.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Quote: "Two missiles were shot down by an air defence system in Belgorod. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties. The operational services are clarifying the consequences on the ground."

