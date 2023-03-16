All Sections
"Death Net" of Ukrainian Armed Forces: General Staff reports on successful tactics of eliminating occupiers

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 16 March 2023, 11:08
Death Net of Ukrainian Armed Forces: General Staff reports on successful tactics of eliminating occupiers

The Armed Forces of Ukraine use the "fiery fist", which includes all available rocket and artillery power; it allows the Ukrainians to successfully destroy the Russian forces.

Source: Serhii Baranov, Acting Head of the Main Directorate of Combat Strike Systems of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, quoted by the Military Media Center

Quote: "Ukraine's Western partners even claim that we have created an extraordinary ‘kill net’, or a "Death Net of the Armed Forces of Ukraine". This is referring to the fact that we have learned to ensure a successful infantry attack with integrated fire from all missile and artillery assets. According to statistics, up to 80 % of Russians' losses in combat equipment and manpower is our job.

Our guns and missile launchers interact seamlessly with other combat assets, including aviation."

Details: As Baranov explains, thanks to Western high-precision missile and artillery systems, the defense forces have combined and created a long-range "fiery fist" that hits so powerfully the Russians no longer have the ability to conduct an effective counter-battery fight.

Quote: "We do not wait for the enemy artillery to open fire, but detect it in advance and destroy them even before they are ready to strike. This is done carefully so that neither our troops nor the civilian population and infrastructure objects are harmed. The occupiers cannot strike our ‘long-rang strike force’, but we can strike theirs."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

