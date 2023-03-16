All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Support "Ukrainska Pravda" on Patreon

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 16 March 2023, 13:40
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon

The journalists of "Ukrainska Pravda" work every day to bring you the latest news firsthand.

More than six months ago, we launched our page on the crowdfunding platform Patreon. During this time, readers from all over the world have supported "Ukrainska Pravda." With the help of our audience, we have created more unique materials and investigations on truly important topics.

Also, our journalists regularly travel to the zone of military operations to cover the latest events of the war.

This kind of audience engagement really helps the editorial staff stay afloat, for which we are sincerely grateful to our readers.

If you trust us and want to support us, you can do so right now. We are confident that quality journalism requires support from readers.

The effectiveness of our work can be understood by the number of readers who come to our website for news. In the first days of the war, "Ukrainska Pravda" became the second most visited website after Google. 

Every week on the Patreon platform, we publish unique materials, as well as photo and video materials from the front line and liberated cities. In addition, our regular readers can receive exclusive postcard photos from the front line.

Support UP on Patreon:

patreon.com You can also join the UP Club to enjoy additional benefits: club.pravda.com.ua.

Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers

Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:55
South Africa takes into account warrant for Putin's arrest
16:59
Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
16:44
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act
16:29
Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
16:26
5 gunshot and hundreds of shrapnel wounds: Bakhmut defender being treated in Ivano-Frankivsk
15:50
Drone without identification marks falls in Tula Oblast, Russia
15:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014
14:51
Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible
14:11
Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses
13:55
Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas
All News