Negotiations on "neutrality" of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are ongoing, no result yet

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 16 March 2023, 15:43

Ukraine’s position on the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) remains unchanged; the negotiations are ongoing, but the Russians are not coming up with anything constructive in these negotiations. 

Source: Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote from Halushchenko: "We have been talking for a long time with the IAEA and Rafael Grossi [IAEA Director General – ed.] about certain conditions of the agreement on neutrality at the ZNPP, or a neutral zone at and around the plant. Ukraine’s position remains unchanged: the plant must be completely demilitarised, all Russian armed formations must leave its premises, whatever they are called, and all military equipment and specialists from Rosatom must leave as well [Rosatom is a Russian state-owned nuclear energy corporation – ed.]

Our personnel must be able to manage the plant peacefully and take responsibility for nuclear and radiation safety."

Details: Halushchenko said that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is genuinely trying to conduct negotiations with the Russians and "force them to take some real steps". 

"We are sincerely grateful to him, we support this in every way, but the negotiations are still ongoing, and unfortunately we cannot say there is any result yet," the minister pointed out. 

Halushchenko added that there is nothing constructive coming from the Russian side in the negotiations at the moment.

Background: Earlier, Rafael Grossi stated that there was a vital decision for the safe operation of the temporarily occupied ZNPP that needs international support.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



