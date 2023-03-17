Russian drones attack a hospital in Kherson

Russian forces deployed drones to attack the premises of a medical establishment in the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "According to the latest information, enemy forces deployed drones to attack the premises of a medical establishment."

Details: The Oblast Military Administration said that the Russian attack damaged several vehicles and nearby buildings.

Early reports indicate that neither patients nor staff were affected.

