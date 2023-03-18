All Sections
Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 18 March 2023, 23:41
Prigozhin says Wagner plans to recruit 30,000 mercenaries by May

Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin says that his private military company plans to recruit 30,000 mercenaries by mid-May.

Source: Prigozhin’s press service on Telegram

Quote from Prigozhin: "By the middle of May, we plan that the number of fighters in the units will increase by approximately 30,000."

Details: Prigozhin claims that the influx of mercenaries has increased since the private military company opened recruitment centres throughout the Russian Federation.

According to him, Wagner is recruiting between 500 and 800 fighters every day.

However, Prigozhin provided no evidence for these figures.

Background: The White House says more than 30,000 Wagner Group mercenaries have been killed and wounded since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

