Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
Sunday, 19 March 2023, 15:29
Russian forces have attacked the town of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, striking a residential building and injuring a woman.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Russian artillery shelled Bilozerka in the afternoon.
Enemy forces deliberately attacked a residential building. A woman was rescued from under the rubble of her own home.
An ambulance took the woman to a hospital."
