Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman

Russian forces have attacked the town of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, striking a residential building and injuring a woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russian artillery shelled Bilozerka in the afternoon.

Enemy forces deliberately attacked a residential building. A woman was rescued from under the rubble of her own home.

An ambulance took the woman to a hospital."

