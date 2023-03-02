All Sections
Canada has sent 3,000 tonnes of military aid to Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 2 March 2023, 03:28

Canada has sent more than 3,000 tonnes of military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

Source: Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence of Canada, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote: "Canada is continuing to provide Ukraine with the comprehensive military aid it needs to defend its territory and people against ongoing Russian aggression. 

Canada has trained 35,000 Ukrainian personnel through Operation UNIFIER, we have donated over $1 billion in military aid, and our Canadian Armed Forces personnel have transported over seven million pounds of Ukraine-bound donations."

For reference: Canada transports military aid from its base in Scotland where three Canadian cargo aircraft and about 60 soldiers are located. They supply military aid to Ukraine from there, provided not just by Canada but other NATO allies as well. 

Background: Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, has declared that Crimea is and always will be Ukrainian, and Canada will continue supporting Ukraine as long as it needs it. 

