All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of victims increases to 4

Iryna BalachukThursday, 2 March 2023, 10:55

At least three people have been killed as a result of an overnight Russian attack on an apartment block in Zaporizhzhia on 1-2 March, with early reports mentioning two victims.

Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, during the 24/7 national joint newscast; National Police of Ukraine on Facebook 

Quote from Kurtiev: "Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing. Three people are known to have been killed as of now. Eleven people were rescued as of 08:00."

Updated at 10:55: The Prosecutor's Office in Zaporizhzhia Oblast later reported that four people had been killed by the Russian occupiers, and that five more people, including a child, were missing.

Quote from the Prosecutor's Office: "As per the information available, four people have been killed, eight more wounded, and another five, including a child, are missing."

Details: The secretary of the city council reiterated that another 31 people have been evacuated and 7 have been hospitalised: 3 of them were in a critical condition and 4 were in a moderately serious condition, including a pregnant woman.

 
POLICE PHOTO

Kurtiev noted it is already known that it was a S-300 missile. This is the type of weapon that Russians most often use to attack the city of Zaporizhzhia.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Two more apartment blocks were damaged as a result of the night strike. The electricity and water supply was disrupted, and windows were broken.

 
POLICE PHOTO

Kurtiev said that the city currently has a problem with resettling the affected residents.

He explained that this is the ninth apartment block that has been destroyed by the Russians in this city. In addition, the local administration accepted and provided housing to 200,000 displaced persons. He noted that these displaced people do not want to go any further away - they are all waiting for their settlements to be liberated and to be able to come home.

Background: 

  • It was previously reported that two civilians had been killed in a Russian missile strike on a five-storey apartment block in Zaporizhzhia. Rescue workers saved 11 people from underneath the rubble. The building is almost entirely destroyed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News