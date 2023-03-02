Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of victims increases to 4

At least three people have been killed as a result of an overnight Russian attack on an apartment block in Zaporizhzhia on 1-2 March, with early reports mentioning two victims.

Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, during the 24/7 national joint newscast; National Police of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from Kurtiev: "Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing. Three people are known to have been killed as of now. Eleven people were rescued as of 08:00."

Updated at 10:55: The Prosecutor's Office in Zaporizhzhia Oblast later reported that four people had been killed by the Russian occupiers, and that five more people, including a child, were missing.

Quote from the Prosecutor's Office: "As per the information available, four people have been killed, eight more wounded, and another five, including a child, are missing."

Details: The secretary of the city council reiterated that another 31 people have been evacuated and 7 have been hospitalised: 3 of them were in a critical condition and 4 were in a moderately serious condition, including a pregnant woman.

POLICE PHOTO

Kurtiev noted it is already known that it was a S-300 missile. This is the type of weapon that Russians most often use to attack the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Two more apartment blocks were damaged as a result of the night strike. The electricity and water supply was disrupted, and windows were broken.

POLICE PHOTO

Kurtiev said that the city currently has a problem with resettling the affected residents.

He explained that this is the ninth apartment block that has been destroyed by the Russians in this city. In addition, the local administration accepted and provided housing to 200,000 displaced persons. He noted that these displaced people do not want to go any further away - they are all waiting for their settlements to be liberated and to be able to come home.

Background:

It was previously reported that two civilians had been killed in a Russian missile strike on a five-storey apartment block in Zaporizhzhia. Rescue workers saved 11 people from underneath the rubble. The building is almost entirely destroyed.

