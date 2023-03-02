Secretary of Ukraine's Security Council predicts that Russia will burst like ripe Kherson watermelon

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has said that the Russian Federation will soon flake like an overripe Kherson watermelon. Danilov also reminded the Russian dictator of his words regarding Crimea from 2014 about military auctions where "you can buy everything you need".

Source: Danilov on the 24/7 national joint newscast

Details: Firstly, Danilov reminded Putin of his words at the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2014.

Then Putin said that there allegedly are no Russian military in Crimea, and uniforms and other things can be bought at any military store.

In 2023, Danilov predicts that now military traders will work in the Russian Federation, and in the near future – in the Caucasus.

Commenting on the recent events in Russia's Bryansk Oblast and possible future similar incidents, Danilov said that the network of military sales is very developed on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Quote: "In the near future, we will see a lot of diversity in the use of products of military sales on the territory of the Russian Federation.

You will see, it will be an avalanche that will be impossible to stop...

In the near future, the military sales will definitely be in the Caucasus. There will be a lot of branches of military sales there: they will be in Chechnya, Ichkeria, Dagestan, and Ingushetia. They will be in a huge amount of cities and regions of the Caucasus.

And the fact that Putin cancelled a visit somewhere in those areas is a scare from the fact that actions related to Russian military sales could take place there."

Details: Danilov also believes that Russia's collapse is inevitable, and it will happen in our lifetime.

According to him, citizens of Russia, who have the right to do whatever they consider necessary on the territory of the Russian Federation, were acting in Bryansk Oblast.

Quote: "It will happen in the near future. It will happen in our lifetime, and the collapse of Russia is inevitable. And I have repeatedly said that the West should prepare for this...

The West must prepare for Russia's flaking. It’ll flake like our overripe Kherson watermelon, and it will happen in the near future, and it will start from the Caucasus."

