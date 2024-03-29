All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's former Security and Defence Council Secretary may become ambassador to Moldova

Roman Kravets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 29 March 2024, 16:15
Ukraine's former Security and Defence Council Secretary may become ambassador to Moldova
Oleksii Danilov. Photo: National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine

Oleksii Danilov, the former Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), is being considered by the President’s Office for the position of Ukraine’s new ambassador to Moldova.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the president’s team

Details: Danilov was offered a diplomatic post immediately after his dismissal from the Council, and consultations within the president’s team are currently underway.

Advertisement:

Danilov is also considering this option.

Quote from Ukrainska Pravda’s source: "Moldova is currently the most likely option."

Background: On 29 March, President Zelenskyy dismissed Marko Shevchenko as Ambassador of Ukraine to Moldova. Shevchenko had been in the position since early 2020.

As he introduced the new Secretary of the Security and Defence Council, Zelenskyy said Danilov would continue his work in a different area – diplomacy.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: DanilovMoldovaOffice of the President of Ukraine
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Danilov
Former Defence Council secretary to work in diplomacy, Zelenskyy says
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
Dismissed chief of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council thanks Zelenskyy for his trust in him
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: