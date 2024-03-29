Ukraine's former Security and Defence Council Secretary may become ambassador to Moldova

Oleksii Danilov, the former Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), is being considered by the President’s Office for the position of Ukraine’s new ambassador to Moldova.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the president’s team

Details: Danilov was offered a diplomatic post immediately after his dismissal from the Council, and consultations within the president’s team are currently underway.

Danilov is also considering this option.

Quote from Ukrainska Pravda’s source: "Moldova is currently the most likely option."

Background: On 29 March, President Zelenskyy dismissed Marko Shevchenko as Ambassador of Ukraine to Moldova. Shevchenko had been in the position since early 2020.

As he introduced the new Secretary of the Security and Defence Council, Zelenskyy said Danilov would continue his work in a different area – diplomacy.

