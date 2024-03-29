All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy appoints former National Security and Defence Council chief as ambassador to Moldova

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 29 March 2024, 19:26
Zelenskyy appoints former National Security and Defence Council chief as ambassador to Moldova
Oleksii Danilov. Photo: National Security and Defense Council

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had agreed to appoint Oleksii Danilov, the former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, as ambassador to Moldova.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address on 29 March, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: In his appeal, Zelenskyy stated that the former NSDC secretary "will continue his career in diplomacy".

Advertisement:

Quote: "More specifically, I agreed to his candidacy for ambassador of our country to the Republic of Moldova. He told me that is the way he envisioned his future work for Ukraine," the head of state added.

Zelenskyy went on to say that Moldova is an extremely important state for Ukraine, given the security challenges and bilateral cooperation.

Background:

  • Earlier on Friday, Zelenskyy dismissed Marko Shevchenko from the position of Ambassador of Ukraine to Moldova. Shevchenko had held this position since the beginning of 2020.
  • On 26 March, the Ukrainian President dismissed Oleksii Danilov from the position of secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: DanilovMoldovaZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Danilov
Ukraine's former Security and Defence Council Secretary may become ambassador to Moldova
Former Defence Council secretary to work in diplomacy, Zelenskyy says
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: