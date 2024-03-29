Zelenskyy appoints former National Security and Defence Council chief as ambassador to Moldova

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had agreed to appoint Oleksii Danilov, the former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, as ambassador to Moldova.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address on 29 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In his appeal, Zelenskyy stated that the former NSDC secretary "will continue his career in diplomacy".

Quote: "More specifically, I agreed to his candidacy for ambassador of our country to the Republic of Moldova. He told me that is the way he envisioned his future work for Ukraine," the head of state added.

Zelenskyy went on to say that Moldova is an extremely important state for Ukraine, given the security challenges and bilateral cooperation.

Background:

Earlier on Friday, Zelenskyy dismissed Marko Shevchenko from the position of Ambassador of Ukraine to Moldova. Shevchenko had held this position since the beginning of 2020.

On 26 March, the Ukrainian President dismissed Oleksii Danilov from the position of secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) of Ukraine.

