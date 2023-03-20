Special Operations Forces release video of their soldiers killing Russian invaders

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) have posted a video of their operations staff killing occupiers on the Donetsk front.

Source: SOF on Facebook

Quote: "Operations staff from Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces have sent another batch of occupiers to hell on the Donetsk front."

Details: The press service of the Special Operations Forces notes that the Russians were not saved from being killed despite the fact they were firing weapons such as Igla MANPADS, two types of anti-tank guided missiles (Cornet and Fagot), drone guns and SPG man-portable anti-tank grenade launchers.

