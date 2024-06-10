All Sections
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 10 June 2024, 23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
The Admiral Levchenko, a Russian large anti-submarine ship. Photo: Dmytro Pletenchuk on Facebook

Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk has reported that the Admiral Levchenko, a large Russian anti-submarine ship, has caught fire in the Barents Sea in the Arctic Ocean.

Source: Pletenchuk on Facebook

Quote: "Enemy hardware is on fire – namely the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Levchenko in the Barents Sea. Its struggle for survival continues, hopefully in vain."

Details: Pletenchuk said that the ship can accommodate several hundred crew members.

For reference:

  • The ship was commissioned by the Russian Federation in 1988. Its home port is Severomorsk on the eastern shore of Kola Bay in the Barents Sea.
  • The Admiral Levchenko carries strike weapons – Rastrub missile-torpedoes that can hit both underwater and surface targets.

