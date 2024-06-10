Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
Monday, 10 June 2024, 23:40
Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk has reported that the Admiral Levchenko, a large Russian anti-submarine ship, has caught fire in the Barents Sea in the Arctic Ocean.
Source: Pletenchuk on Facebook
Quote: "Enemy hardware is on fire – namely the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Levchenko in the Barents Sea. Its struggle for survival continues, hopefully in vain."
Details: Pletenchuk said that the ship can accommodate several hundred crew members.
For reference:
- The ship was commissioned by the Russian Federation in 1988. Its home port is Severomorsk on the eastern shore of Kola Bay in the Barents Sea.
- The Admiral Levchenko carries strike weapons – Rastrub missile-torpedoes that can hit both underwater and surface targets.
