Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy

Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk has reported that the Admiral Levchenko, a large Russian anti-submarine ship, has caught fire in the Barents Sea in the Arctic Ocean.

Quote: "Enemy hardware is on fire – namely the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Levchenko in the Barents Sea. Its struggle for survival continues, hopefully in vain."

Details: Pletenchuk said that the ship can accommodate several hundred crew members.

The ship was commissioned by the Russian Federation in 1988. Its home port is Severomorsk on the eastern shore of Kola Bay in the Barents Sea.

The Admiral Levchenko carries strike weapons – Rastrub missile-torpedoes that can hit both underwater and surface targets.

