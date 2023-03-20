Court seizes property of Yanukovych's security chief worth over US$1.3 million

A court has seized all the property belonging to Viacheslav Zanevskyi, the head of security for the fugitive Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine's ousted president.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine; Ukrainska Pravda source in law enforcement agencies

Details: The court made this ruling as part of criminal proceedings on the financing of actions committed with the aim of violent change, overthrow of the constitutional order, or seizure of state power against the property of the head of security for the fugitive president, who headed this service in 2008-2012.

The court's ruling applies to:

an elite hotel complex in Bukovel with a total area of over 1,200 sq. m;

apartments in the central district of Kyiv with a total area of more than 200 sq. m;

two parking spaces in the capital;

five plots of land with a total area of more than one hectare, located in Kyiv Oblast, as well as in Yalta, Crimea, and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

The total value of the seized assets is almost UAH 50 million (approximately US$1.36 million).

The SSU is currently checking the involvement of their owner in the financing of Russian occupation groups in the war against Ukraine.

In addition, 13 weapons, including collectible weapons, more than 5,600 rounds of ammunition, mobile phones, computers, documents, and draft documents with evidence of illegal activity were found during the search of the suspect's apartment in the capital.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, Zanevskyi left Ukrainian-controlled territory during the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, bypassing the official checkpoints. While in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, he financed actions aimed at changing the borders of the territory of Ukraine and carried out actions aimed at assisting the aggressor state.

By December 2022, he headed the security of the governor of the Ulyanovsk Oblast of the Russian Federation and was with him on 26 December 2022, in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol.

