Zelenskyy thanked Austrian chancellor for supporting Special Tribunal for Russian Federation

Monday, 20 March 2023, 20:51

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday.

Source: The heads of State reported on Twitter, writes "European Pravda"

As Zelenskyy noted, in a conversation with Nehammer, he thanked Austria for joining the group of countries that support the creation of a special tribunal for Russian aggression and humanitarian support for Ukraine.

"We discussed key areas of strengthening assistance, particularly in the treatment of Ukrainians," the Ukrainian president added.

In turn, Nehammer noted that he assured Zelenskyy of further humanitarian assistance from Austria.

"Now, more than 30 seriously wounded people from Ukraine, especially women and children, have already been treated in Austria. Some of them have already fully recovered and returned home," the Austrian Chancellor wrote.

He stressed that Austria, as a neutral country, "cannot and will not provide military support."

Austria announced its accession last week to the group of states working on creating a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, becoming its 33rd member.

