All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy thanked Austrian chancellor for supporting Special Tribunal for Russian Federation

Monday, 20 March 2023, 19:51

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday.

Source: The heads of State reported on Twitter, writes "European Pravda"

As Zelenskyy noted, in a conversation with Nehammer, he thanked Austria for joining the group of countries that support the creation of a special tribunal for Russian aggression and humanitarian support for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"We discussed key areas of strengthening assistance, particularly in the treatment of Ukrainians," the Ukrainian president added.

In turn, Nehammer noted that he assured Zelenskyy of further humanitarian assistance from Austria.

"Now, more than 30 seriously wounded people from Ukraine, especially women and children, have already been treated in Austria. Some of them have already fully recovered and returned home," the Austrian Chancellor wrote.

He stressed that Austria, as a neutral country, "cannot and will not provide military support."

Austria announced its accession last week to the group of states working on creating a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, becoming its 33rd member.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: