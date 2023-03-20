Zelenskyy thanked Austrian chancellor for supporting Special Tribunal for Russian Federation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday.

Source: The heads of State reported on Twitter, writes "European Pravda"

As Zelenskyy noted, in a conversation with Nehammer, he thanked Austria for joining the group of countries that support the creation of a special tribunal for Russian aggression and humanitarian support for Ukraine.

"We discussed key areas of strengthening assistance, particularly in the treatment of Ukrainians," the Ukrainian president added.

Had a call with 🇦🇹 Chancellor @karlnehammer. Thanked for 🇦🇹’s accession to the Core Group on establishing Special Tribunal for Russian aggression & for humanitarian support for 🇺🇦. Discussed key areas of enhancing assistance, in particular in the medical treatment of Ukrainians. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 20, 2023

In turn, Nehammer noted that he assured Zelenskyy of further humanitarian assistance from Austria.

"Now, more than 30 seriously wounded people from Ukraine, especially women and children, have already been treated in Austria. Some of them have already fully recovered and returned home," the Austrian Chancellor wrote.

He stressed that Austria, as a neutral country, "cannot and will not provide military support."

Österreich hat die Ukraine von Beginn an umfassend humanitär unterstützt und wird das auch weiterhin tun. Ich habe dem ukrainischen Präsidenten @ZelenskyyUa in einem Telefonat heute dazu weitere humanitäre Hilfe aus Österreich zugesichert. — Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) March 20, 2023

Austria announced its accession last week to the group of states working on creating a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, becoming its 33rd member.

