Russian forces target 7 areas in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces attacked seven hromadas in Sumy Oblast over the course of 21 March. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Bilopillia hromada was hit with 13 mortar-launched bombs and 89 grenades launched from AGS-17 grenade launchers. Russian forces also deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to drop a VOG explosive device on the hromada.

Advertisement:

The Velyka Pysarivka hromada was hit with 20 mortar-launched bombs.

The Svesa hromada was hit with 12 mortar-launched bombs.

Russian forces fired 19 mortar bombs on the Yunakivka hromada.

They fired 10 mortar bombs on the Esman hromada.

The Russians deployed 152-mm tubed artillery to shell the Nova Sloboda hromada, hitting it a total of 20 times.

The Seredyna-Buda hromada was hit with two mortar-launched bombs.

There were no civilian casualties. Civilian infrastructure in these hromadas sustained no structural damage following the Russian attacks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!