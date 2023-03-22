All Sections
Russian forces target 7 areas in Sumy Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 22 March 2023, 00:21
Russian forces attacked seven hromadas in Sumy Oblast over the course of 21 March. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Bilopillia hromada was hit with 13 mortar-launched bombs and 89 grenades launched from AGS-17 grenade launchers. Russian forces also deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to drop a VOG explosive device on the hromada.

The Velyka Pysarivka hromada was hit with 20 mortar-launched bombs.

The Svesa hromada was hit with 12 mortar-launched bombs.

Russian forces fired 19 mortar bombs on the Yunakivka hromada.

They fired 10 mortar bombs on the Esman hromada.

The Russians deployed 152-mm tubed artillery to shell the Nova Sloboda hromada, hitting it a total of 20 times.

The Seredyna-Buda hromada was hit with two mortar-launched bombs.

There were no civilian casualties. Civilian infrastructure in these hromadas sustained no structural damage following the Russian attacks.

