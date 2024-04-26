Kyiv urgently evacuates several hospitals due to missile threat

The Kyiv City State Administration has reported that it is urgently evacuating two Kyiv hospitals, one of them being a children’s hospital in the Bohatyrska Street, due to the information about a possible Russian strike on these hospitals.

Source: the Kyiv City State Administration

Quote: "The city is starting urgent evacuation of two hospitals, one of them being a children’s hospital, located in the Bohatyrska Street.

A video with an announcement of a Russian strike on these medical institutions is being spread online because the [Ukrainian] military are allegedly inside.

This is a complete lie and the enemy’s provocation which is being used to strike the social infrastructure of the Ukrainian capital.

In order to protect sick children, their parents and medical staff, the Kyiv authorities are doing everything possible to transfer patients and medics to other medical institutions."

Details: The Kyiv City State Administration added that it had turned to the SSU, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine for help and informed them about the measures taken to preserve life and health of the patients and staff of the hospitals.

Updated: On 25 April, the 7th All-Belarusian People's Assembly took place in Belarus with the participance of the self-proclaimed president of the country, Aleksander Lukashenko, and representatives of his government.

In particular, the head of the Belarusian KGB, Ivan Tertel, said on stage that "terrorists are hiding" in Kyiv hospitals, on 30 and 32 Bohatyrska St.

Tertel said that he would oppose the mythical terrorists from Ukraine "in accordance with wartime laws – decisively and without hesitation."

