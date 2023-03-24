All Sections
Power outages still possible in Zhytomyr Oblast

Friday, 24 March 2023, 10:18

Power outages are still possible in Zhytomyr Oblast due to power grid damage, even though current power generation is completely sufficient for the population's needs.

Source: Press service for the Ministry of Energy, referring to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko

As of now, power generation has the capacity to fully meet the needs of electricity consumers.

At the same time, repairs to the power grid infrastructure are ongoing, so power supply restrictions are possible in Zhytomyr Oblast.

Power has been restored to over 2,000 Dnipropetrovsk Oblast residents Following an overnight drone attack. About 5,500 other consumers in Donetsk Oblast have also been supplied with power.

Background :

On Thursday, the Ministry of Energy reported that short-term power outages are possible in Zhytomyr Oblast due to equipment damage.

