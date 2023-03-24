Ukraine brings back bodies of 83 fallen soldiers

Ukraine has managed to bring back the bodies of its 83 fallen soldiers on 24 March 2023.

Source: Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine

Quote: "Today (on 24 March – ed.), Ukraine has managed to bring home the bodies of 83 fallen Ukrainian military.

Advertisement:

The transfer of the bodies from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine was facilitated by the Office of Ombudsman for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances and the Ministry of the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine in cooperation with security structures."

Details: As of 3 March 2023, the Ministry for Reintegration reported about 1,426 bodies of the Ukrainian military that Ukraine managed to bring back from the temporarily occupied territories.

The Ombudsman for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances has a hotline: 0 800 339 247. It is also possible to report a missing person using his personal number: (099) 792-01-26. On weekends, it is possible to send a message on Viber and Telegram to the number: (095) 896-04-21.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!