All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine brings back bodies of 83 fallen soldiers

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 24 March 2023, 10:40
Ukraine brings back bodies of 83 fallen soldiers

Ukraine has managed to bring back the bodies of its 83 fallen soldiers on 24 March 2023.

Source: Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine

Quote: "Today (on 24 March – ed.), Ukraine has managed to bring home the bodies of 83 fallen Ukrainian military.

Advertisement:

The transfer of the bodies from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine was facilitated by the Office of Ombudsman for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances and the Ministry of the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine in cooperation with security structures."

Details: As of 3 March 2023, the Ministry for Reintegration reported about 1,426 bodies of the Ukrainian military that Ukraine managed to bring back from the temporarily occupied territories.

The Ombudsman for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances has a hotline: 0 800 339 247. It is also possible to report a missing person using his personal number: (099) 792-01-26. On weekends, it is possible to send a message on Viber and Telegram to the number: (095) 896-04-21. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: