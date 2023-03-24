All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine brings back bodies of 83 fallen soldiers

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 24 March 2023, 11:40
Ukraine brings back bodies of 83 fallen soldiers

Ukraine has managed to bring back the bodies of its 83 fallen soldiers on 24 March 2023.

Source: Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine

Quote: "Today (on 24 March – ed.), Ukraine has managed to bring home the bodies of 83 fallen Ukrainian military.

The transfer of the bodies from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine was facilitated by the Office of Ombudsman for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances and the Ministry of the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine in cooperation with security structures."

Details: As of 3 March 2023, the Ministry for Reintegration reported about 1,426 bodies of the Ukrainian military that Ukraine managed to bring back from the temporarily occupied territories.

The Ombudsman for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances has a hotline: 0 800 339 247. It is also possible to report a missing person using his personal number: (099) 792-01-26. On weekends, it is possible to send a message on Viber and Telegram to the number: (095) 896-04-21. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
13:23
Ukrainians will be able to see artefacts from Moskva cruiser on anniversary of its sinking
All News