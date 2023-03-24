Aftermath of strike on border of Sumy Oblast: rubble being cleared in Bilopillia

After a nighttime strike on Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast, which killed two people, search and rescue crews began to clear the rubble.

Source: Press service of Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne News



Quote: "At night, the Russians carried out a massive attack with various types of weapons on the territory of Bilopillia, Vorozhba, Richky and Mykolaivka hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]."

Після нічного удару росіян авіаційними бомбами та дронами-камікадзе по прикордонню Сумщини, в місті Білопілля почали розбирати завали

Відео: Суспільне Новини pic.twitter.com/tKeD3ft6zh Advertisement: — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 24, 2023

Details: In particular, the Russians conducted a massive attack on the city of Bilopillia. An air strike occurred; the invaders also deployed a Grad multiple-launch rocket system (with 80 hits recorded) and tubed artillery (20 hits recorded).

The attack on Bilopillia killed two people and wounded 9. An administrative building, a school building, and a resid

ential building were destroyed; apartment buildings, private houses and a dormitory were damaged.

Background:

Sr. Lt. Vadym Lystopad, 37-year-old policeman, and a local school guard were killed in the night attack.

Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Ukrainian Air Forces spokesperson, said on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast that during the attack against Ukraine on the night of 23-24 March, Russia deployed guided aerial bombs, a Kh-31 anti-radar missile and Iranian-made kamikaze drones. According to him, this is now an extremely massive threat when guided aircraft bombs can fly a long distance, and the aircraft that launch them are beyond the range of Ukraine's air defence. Thus, more than ten of these guided bombs hit the facilities in Sumy Oblast.

