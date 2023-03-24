All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Aftermath of strike on border of Sumy Oblast: rubble being cleared in Bilopillia

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 24 March 2023, 13:08
Aftermath of strike on border of Sumy Oblast: rubble being cleared in Bilopillia

After a nighttime strike on Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast, which killed two people, search and rescue crews began to clear the rubble.

Source: Press service of Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne News

Quote: "At night, the Russians carried out a massive attack with various types of weapons on the territory of Bilopillia, Vorozhba, Richky and Mykolaivka hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]." 

Details: In particular, the Russians conducted a massive attack on the city of Bilopillia. An air strike occurred; the invaders also deployed a Grad multiple-launch rocket system (with 80 hits recorded) and tubed artillery (20 hits recorded).

The attack on Bilopillia killed two people and wounded 9. An administrative building, a school building, and a resid

ential building were destroyed; apartment buildings, private houses and a dormitory were damaged. 

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Sr. Lt. Vadym Lystopad, 37-year-old policeman, and a local school guard were killed in the night attack.

Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Ukrainian Air Forces spokesperson, said on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast that during the attack against Ukraine on the night of 23-24 March, Russia deployed guided aerial bombs, a Kh-31 anti-radar missile and Iranian-made kamikaze drones. According to him, this is now an extremely massive threat when guided aircraft bombs can fly a long distance, and the aircraft that launch them are beyond the range of Ukraine's air defence. Thus, more than ten of these guided bombs hit the facilities in Sumy Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
13:23
Ukrainians will be able to see artefacts from Moskva cruiser on anniversary of its sinking
All News