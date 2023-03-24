All Sections
Russia attack by various means overnight, aerial bombs launched at Sumy Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 24 March 2023, 08:54
Russia has used guided aerial bombs, a Kh-31 anti-radar missile and Iranian-made kamikaze drones during an attack against Ukraine on the night of 23-24 March.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Ukrainian Air Forces spokesperson, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "It all started in the evening when Russians attacked Odesa Oblast, with two Kh-59 missiles being destroyed. The attack continued from an area north of our country, with about 10 Su-35 aircraft (the latest Russian fighters) attacking Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs.

This is a massive threat when guided aircraft bombs can fly a long distance, and the aircraft (launching them) are not within the range of our air defence.

Thus, more than ten of these guided bombs attacked facilities in Sumy Oblast. The losses there are being confirmed, and will be announced by the military administrations."

Details: The colonel said that the Russians used an X-31 anti-radar missile during the night attack.

Unfortunately, Shahed UAVs also attacked the country's north and Kryvyi Rih. Certain targets were hit. According to preliminary information from local authorities, there were no casualties, Ihnat added.

