All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia attack by various means overnight, aerial bombs launched at Sumy Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 24 March 2023, 09:54
Russia attack by various means overnight, aerial bombs launched at Sumy Oblast

Russia has used guided aerial bombs, a Kh-31 anti-radar missile and Iranian-made kamikaze drones during an attack against Ukraine on the night of 23-24 March.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Ukrainian Air Forces spokesperson, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "It all started in the evening when Russians attacked Odesa Oblast, with two Kh-59 missiles being destroyed. The attack continued from an area north of our country, with about 10 Su-35 aircraft (the latest Russian fighters) attacking Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs.

This is a massive threat when guided aircraft bombs can fly a long distance, and the aircraft (launching them) are not within the range of our air defence.

Thus, more than ten of these guided bombs attacked facilities in Sumy Oblast. The losses there are being confirmed, and will be announced by the military administrations."

Details: The colonel said that the Russians used an X-31 anti-radar missile during the night attack.

Unfortunately, Shahed UAVs also attacked the country's north and Kryvyi Rih. Certain targets were hit. According to preliminary information from local authorities, there were no casualties, Ihnat added.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
13:23
Ukrainians will be able to see artefacts from Moskva cruiser on anniversary of its sinking
All News