All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Night attack on Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast: police officer and school security guard killed

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 24 March 2023, 10:33
Night attack on Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast: police officer and school security guard killed

The Russians have attacked the city of Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast with aerial bombs and Iranian-made kamikaze drones overnight, killing two people. 

Source: Press service of the National Police of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast; Suspilne, a public broadcaster

 Quote: "At midnight last night, 37-year-old senior police lieutenant Vadym Lystopad was killed as a result of enemy shelling on the city of Bilopillia in Sumy District. The inspector of the patrol police response unit sustained fatal injuries while on duty."

Details: Yurii Zarko, the Mayor of Bilopillia, reported that a local school had been damaged during the shelling and that its security guard had been killed.

According to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, four police officers and five civilians of the Bilopillia Hromada have also been injured. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating in this case a city of Bilopillia and its adjacent territories - ed.]

Background: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced on the national joint 24/7 newscast that Russia used guided aerial bombs, a Kh-31 anti-radar missile and Iranian-made kamikaze drones during an attack against Ukraine on the night of 23-24 March.

Ihnat said that now it is a massive threat when guided aircraft bombs can fly a long distance and aircraft (launching them) are not within the range of Ukrainian air defence. Thus, more than ten of these guided bombs attacked facilities in Sumy Oblast.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
13:23
Ukrainians will be able to see artefacts from Moskva cruiser on anniversary of its sinking
All News