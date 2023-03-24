All Sections
Night attack on Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast: police officer and school security guard killed

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 24 March 2023, 09:33
Night attack on Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast: police officer and school security guard killed

The Russians have attacked the city of Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast with aerial bombs and Iranian-made kamikaze drones overnight, killing two people. 

Source: Press service of the National Police of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast; Suspilne, a public broadcaster

 Quote: "At midnight last night, 37-year-old senior police lieutenant Vadym Lystopad was killed as a result of enemy shelling on the city of Bilopillia in Sumy District. The inspector of the patrol police response unit sustained fatal injuries while on duty."

Details: Yurii Zarko, the Mayor of Bilopillia, reported that a local school had been damaged during the shelling and that its security guard had been killed.

According to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, four police officers and five civilians of the Bilopillia Hromada have also been injured. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating in this case a city of Bilopillia and its adjacent territories - ed.]

Background: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced on the national joint 24/7 newscast that Russia used guided aerial bombs, a Kh-31 anti-radar missile and Iranian-made kamikaze drones during an attack against Ukraine on the night of 23-24 March.

Ihnat said that now it is a massive threat when guided aircraft bombs can fly a long distance and aircraft (launching them) are not within the range of Ukrainian air defence. Thus, more than ten of these guided bombs attacked facilities in Sumy Oblast.

