Russian forces hit centre of Kramatorsk, causing damage
Saturday, 25 March 2023, 09:29
Russian invaders struck Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 25 March, using missiles, as the city's mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko said.
Source: Honcharenko on Facebook
Quote from Honcharenko: "Russian troops have attacked the centre of Kramatorsk and its industrial zone with missiles".
Details: Honcharenko noted that no casualties were reported in the attack.
