Russian forces hit centre of Kramatorsk, causing damage

Russian invaders struck Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 25 March, using missiles, as the city's mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko said.

Source: Honcharenko on Facebook

Quote from Honcharenko: "Russian troops have attacked the centre of Kramatorsk and its industrial zone with missiles".

Details: Honcharenko noted that no casualties were reported in the attack.

