Another industrial plant and warehouse on fire near Moscow

A workshop at the Fregat metals plant in Voskresensk, near Moscow, caught fire on Saturday, 25 March.

Source: Interfax and TASS, citing the Moscow District office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation

Quote: "A battery workshop, building No. 6 at 3 Kirova Street, caught fire."

Details: Fregat is the largest plant specialising in secondary lead production in the whole of the Russian Federation. The plant suspended its operations in the summer of 2022.

A paint and varnish warehouse in Shakhovskaya, in the vicinity of Moscow, also caught fire on Saturday evening.

"An industrial facility – a paint and varnish warehouse – located at 16 Volchanovskoye Highway in the Shakhovskaya district, is on fire," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said.

A plastics warehouse in Omsk, in southwestern Siberia, also caught fire on Saturday evening. The fire spread over an area of 2,800 sq. m, the ministry’s press service said.

Background: Mysterious explosions and fires at Russian industrial facilities have recently become more frequent.

In the Moscow area in March alone, explosions and fires occurred at a Moscow Coke and Gas Plant workshop, a plastic production plant, a warehouse, and one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises, Tonkiy Organicheskiy Sintez (Fine Organic Synthesis).

