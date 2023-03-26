Berlin accuses Putin of nuclear intimidation attempt

Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement about the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus has drawn criticism and accusations from the German government.

Details: Following the Russian President's announcement on Saturday evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany said that Russia was "further attempting nuclear intimidation".

The ministry criticised Putin's argument that the United States is deploying its nuclear weapons in a number of European countries.

Moreover, Berlin has added that Belarus has pledged to be free of nuclear weapons in several declarations at the international level.

Quote from the German Foreign Ministry: "President Putin's comparison regarding NATO's nuclear force distribution is misleading and cannot be used to justify the step announced by Russia."

Background:

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia would not transfer nuclear weapons to Belarus, but would deploy its weapons on Belarusian territory.

The US Department of Defense said on Saturday that there are no indications that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons after Putin’s announcement to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Earlier this week, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, has stated that the threat of a nuclear conflict has increased, and that arms supplies to Ukraine are bringing a "nuclear apocalypse" closer.

