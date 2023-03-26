No indications Russia plans to use nuclear weapons

The US Department of Defense said on Saturday that there are no indications that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Source: Reuters

Details: The Department of Defense said they have seen reports of Russia’s announcement and will continue to monitor this situation.

Quote: "We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture nor any indications Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon. We remain committed to the collective defense of the NATO alliance."

Background: Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, has stated that the threat of a nuclear conflict has increased, and that arms supplies to Ukraine are bringing a "nuclear apocalypse" closer.

