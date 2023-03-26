All Sections
Japanese student came to graduation dressed as Zelenskyy in solidarity with Ukrainians

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 26 March 2023, 15:34

A Kyoto University student dressed up as President Zelenskyy for graduation. In this way, the man expressed his solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Source: The student on Twitter.

Quote: "We remember you. Unfortunately, I cannot support you apart from with a modest donation, but one day I will set foot on your land to help with your recovery," he wrote.

In Japan, particularly at Kyoto University, there is a tradition for graduates. They can come to the graduation ceremony in any outfit, copying any character or historical figure.

 

University professor Jeffrey J. Hall said that the student grew a beard for three months specifically to transform into, as he says, "the bravest person".

The graduate took with him a poster supporting Ukraine. It contains quotes from Zelenskyy's speech in Congress.

 

