All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Bulgaria calls for peace talks after Putin’s decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

Sunday, 26 March 2023, 18:58

Vice President of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova has called for the resumption of peace talks with Russia after Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced that his country would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Iotova said that in light of Putin’s announcement the situation "is growing more dangerous and more frightening". Iotova, a member of the Socialist Party, stressed the importance of peace talks to avoid escalation.

"When I or President Rumen Radev [who leans pro-Russian – ed.] say that there is a need for peace talks, it is not just idle talk. This is our real desire, because the majority of arms from all countries can lead to unexpected decisions being made, which threatens a serious war," Radio Bulgaria cited Iotova as saying.

Iotova said she hoped that Putin’s announcement was rather a threat than a precursor to any real action.

"I hope that reason will prevail and that in this case, we are dealing with a threat rather than any real action," she said.

Background: On 25 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus; a storage facility would be ready by July.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

NATO has called Russia's nuclear rhetoric "dangerous and irresponsible", while the United States has noted that the government sees no signs of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, sees the possible deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus as a threat to European security

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Ukraine's military destroy boat of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Dnipro Islands
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
All News