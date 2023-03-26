4 civilians injured in mine explosions in Kherson Oblast in one day

Four civilians sustained severe injuries after triggering explosive devices in Kherson Oblast over the course of Sunday, 26 March.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "There were four instances of civilians triggering explosive devices today.

The latest of these incidents took place near the village of Kostyrka in the Vysokopillia district. A man was inspecting a field and triggered a mine laid by the Russians.

Several hours before that, another three people were injured in explosions in the fields near the villages of Ishchenka and Ivanivka in the Beryslav district.

Today’s tragic toll: four severely injured civilians have been hospitalised."

