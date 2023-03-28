Zelenskyy in conversation with Duda: "We are preparing for important events"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the end of yesterday, 27 March.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter

Quote: "Told about the course of hostilities, the situation in certain areas of the front.

Discussed Ukraine's current defence needs and joint diplomatic efforts for the near future.

We are preparing for important events."

