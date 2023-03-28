Russians launch guided bomb at Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast
Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 09:33
The Russian invaders have carried out an air strike with a guided bomb unit on the village of Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast.
Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of Ukraine’s President, on Telegram
Quote from Yermak: "The enemy is continuing to attack Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast. The Russians carried out an air strike with a guided bomb unit."
Details: According to him, the air strike caused a fire in an outbuilding, damaging two private houses, a low-pressure street gas pipeline, and a two-storey apartment building.
One casualty was also reported.
