Russians launch guided bomb at Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 28 March 2023, 09:33
The Russian invaders have carried out an air strike with a guided bomb unit on the village of Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of Ukraine’s President, on Telegram

Quote from Yermak: "The enemy is continuing to attack Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast. The Russians carried out an air strike with a guided bomb unit."

 

Details: According to him, the air strike caused a fire in an outbuilding, damaging two private houses, a low-pressure street gas pipeline, and a two-storey apartment building.

 

One casualty was also reported. 

