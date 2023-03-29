Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden called Viktor Tatarintsev, the Russian ambassador in Stockholm, due to the Russian embassy's statement with threats regarding Sweden's accession to NATO.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to Swedish TV Channel SVT

The reason for this decision was the post of the Russian embassy that appeared on Tuesday evening. The embassy listed possible negative consequences for Sweden if it joined NATO.

Among other things, the post contained the statement that "the new members of the enemy bloc will become a legitimate target for Russian responses, including military ones."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden will call the Russian ambassador so that he speaks clearly against this evident manipulation attempt," Tobias Billström, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, explained.

He added that Sweden alone is authorised to determine the Swedish security policy.

Background:

Sweden applied for NATO membership together with Finland, but so far, the application has not been ratified by Hungary and Türkiye. At the moment it is unknown when the two states will be able to do it.

The Hungarian government claimed that the Hungarian MPs are expecting guarantees that Sweden will not intervene into Hungary's internal politics in exchange for the ratification of Sweden's NATO accession protocol.

Sweden's Foreign Affairs Minister responded that Stockholm will not give Hungary any guarantees or make any commitments.

