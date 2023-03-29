All Sections
State Emergency Service car with power engineers hits mine in Mykolaiv Oblast

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 29 March 2023, 18:23
State Emergency Service car with power engineers hits mine in Mykolaiv Oblast

A car belonging to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine that was accompanying workers of the oblast power company exploded on a Russian mine near the village of Velykopillia, Mykolaiv Oblast, on 29 March.

Source: Serhii Shaikhet, Chief of the National Police of Ukraine in Mykolaiv Oblast

Quote: "Today, near the village of Velykopillia in the Horokhiv hromada [an administrative unit designating in this case the village of Horokhiv and its adjacent territories - ed.], a car belonging to the State Emergency Service that was accompanying the workers of the oblast power company hit a Russian mine. The power engineers were restoring electricity supply in the liberated villages.

One of the oblast power company employees has been injured. The man is currently in the hospital."

 

Details: The chief of police called on residents of Mykolaiv Oblast who live in the liberated territories to be as attentive as possible when finding suspicious objects.

