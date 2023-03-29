All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Spain confirms that first Leopard 2 will come to Ukraine after Easter

European PravdaWednesday, 29 March 2023, 21:09
Spain confirms that first Leopard 2 will come to Ukraine after Easter
Leopard 2 tank, photo by Getty Images

Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles confirmed at a meeting of the Spanish Congress of Deputies (lower house of parliament) on Wednesday that the first six Leopard 2A4 battle tanks will be sent to Ukraine after Easter.

Source: European Pravda, citing Publico 

Details: According to Robles, the six Leopard 2s that are to arrive in Ukraine in the near future are currently "being tested to ensure they work properly". Four more tanks will be repaired and tested later.

The head of the Spanish Defence Ministry emphasised that "this will allow us to continue to help the Ukrainian people, who are being brutally killed, so that they can defend themselves against a more than unjust attack".

At the same time, she rejected calls from the left-wing Podemos party to stop military aid to Ukraine to end the war as soon as possible.

"No matter how much some people insist on sending a certain message, we must be very clear: with these supplies, we are not only not escalating the conflict, but we are providing the country and the Ukrainian people with the means to continue to defend themselves against this illegitimate and illegal aggression," Robles said.

Background: The first group of Ukrainian soldiers to learn how to operate Spanish tanks has completed their training at a military base in northern Spain.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Initially, Spain planned to send six Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Subsequently, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on the anniversary of Russia's invasion and said that Spain would increase its commitment to 10 combat vehicles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media

Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

Priest of Moscow-linked church assaults soldier in Khmelnytskyi

"We are heading towards military defeat": ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk creates "club of angry patriots"

National Security Council Secretary announces 12 steps for Crimea's liberation developed by council

Explosions rock locomotive depot in Russia-occupied Melitopol

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:57
Poland says it is setting an example for others, particularly Germany, by sending MiG-29s to Ukraine
22:05
Czech Foreign Minister: UN Security Council needs reform, Russian presidency is the latest proof of this
21:45
Russian Ambassador to Belarus says nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus's westernmost regions
20:41
Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media
20:28
Czech Defence Minister says her country will supply more military aid to Ukraine
20:09
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's victory will put an end to Russian terror, there is no other way to stop it
19:38
Russian forces carry out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes on 2 April – General Staff report
19:03
Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner
18:39
Hundreds gather at Russian-linked church in Khmelnytskyi where Ukrainian soldier was beaten
18:24
Thermoelectric power plant goes offline after Russian attacks
All News