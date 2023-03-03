All Sections
Biden and Scholz pledge to continue support for Ukraine at White House meeting

European PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 23:06

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met on Friday at the White House, where both leaders praised each other's countries' support for Ukraine.

This is being reported by European Pravda with reference to CNN.

"You stepped up and provided critical military support, and you know, I would say that in addition to your military support, the moral support that you gave to Ukrainians was profound. And you became the driver of historic changes at your home – increased defence spending and diversification from Russian energy sources – I know it was not easy, very difficult for you," said Biden, noting that they were moving "side by side" in support of Kyiv.

Scholz said that Germany would support Ukraine as long as necessary.

"This is an extremely important year because of the very dangerous threat to peace that comes from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and it is really important that we act together, that we organise and do everything possible so that we can provide the necessary support to Ukraine throughout this time," he said.

Earlier this year, Germany and the US were unable to reach agreement on sending tanks to Ukraine, but both countries eventually announced plans to send heavy equipment after intense pressure on Berlin and prolonged diplomacy between Berlin, Washington and other European allies.

Background: The US officially announced a new US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine, which will include ammunition for HIMARS, howitzers and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and other equipment.

