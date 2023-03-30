Bad joke: Ukraine's foreign minister opposes Russia's presidency of UN Security Council from 1 April

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has spoken out against Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council from April.

Quote: "Russia's chairmanship of the UN Security Council on 1 April is a bad joke. Russia has usurped its seat; it’s waging a colonial war; its leader is a war criminal wanted by the ICC for kidnapping children. The world cannot be a safe place with Russia at UNSC".

Background: Earlier, it was reported that a meeting of the UN Security Council should be held this week regarding Putin's statement on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Ukraine itself called for the meeting of the Security Council, calling the Russian president's move an act that undermines the principles of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the nuclear disarmament architecture and the international security system as a whole.

