Japan to provide Ukraine with a US$400 million reconstruction grant

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 30 March 2023, 10:55

Ukraine and Japan have agreed on a grant agreement in the amount of US$400 million, which will be directed to the restoration of Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

With these funds, the government plans to purchase equipment and services necessary for the reconstruction.

The relevant documents were signed on Thursday by Oleksandr Kubrakov, the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and the Minister of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development, and Matsuda Kuninori, the Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine.

The decision to allocate 400 million dollars will soon be finalised by concluding a corresponding grant agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency, which coordinates Japan's official assistance to other countries.

Early in 2023, Ukraine and Japan agreed to allocate more than 650 million dollars for the needs of Ukraine's recovery.

In addition, Japan will allocate US$70 million  in grant support for the recovery of Ukraine through the mechanism of the United Nations Development Program.

