Air-raid warnings issued all over Ukraine

Air-raid warnings were issued all over Ukraine on the afternoon of 30 March 2023.

Details: At 13:25, the warning was issued in the city of Kyiv, and then it spread rapidly across the regions of Ukraine. Usually, it happens when the MiG-31K jet, capable of carrying a Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, takes off.

Seventeen minutes later, the all-clear was given.

