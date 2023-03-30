Air-raid warnings issued all over Ukraine
Thursday, 30 March 2023, 13:28
Air-raid warnings were issued all over Ukraine on the afternoon of 30 March 2023.
Source: air-raid warnings map
Details: At 13:25, the warning was issued in the city of Kyiv, and then it spread rapidly across the regions of Ukraine. Usually, it happens when the MiG-31K jet, capable of carrying a Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, takes off.
Seventeen minutes later, the all-clear was given.
