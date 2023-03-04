Saudi Arabia sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine worth US$100 million

Saudi Arabia has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine worth US$100 million, including 135 powerful generators.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: The aid from Saudi Arabia supplied by three planes includes warm blankets, hygiene products and 135 powerful generators with capacity from 20 to 400 kW. The aid is planned to be distributed to six regions in order to respond to urgent needs of thousands of people.

Yermak has said that the agreement on humanitarian aid was signed during the recent visit of Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia.

Background: Saudi Arabia will supply Ukraine with an aid package worth US$400 million, which includes US$300 million worth of oil products.

