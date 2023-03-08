All Sections
Russia causes US$51 billion in damage to nature

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 12:27

Preliminary estimates indicate that the damage to the environment from the Russian invasion of Ukraine has reached almost UAH 2 trillion [equivalent to US$51 billion].

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources on Facebook

Quote: "The State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, representatives of the specialised Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Parliament – ed.), the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Prosecutor's Office are working on calculating the environmental damage," the message said.

Details: According to Minister Ruslan Strilets, Ukraine is supported by international partners (in particular, the U.S. Department of State helped develop methods for calculating environmental damage).

 
Destroyed equipment on the territory of the Sviati Hory (Holy Mountains) National Park.
Photo by Kateryna Polianska

24 countries supported the Global Platform for Environmental Damage Assessment as a result of war; the platform was presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia's rights were also limited in 4 international agreements on the environment policy in 2022.

"As part of the meeting of the participating countries of the Framework Convention on the protection and sustainable development of the Carpathians (Carpathian Convention), Russia's actions against Ukraine were officially condemned," the Ministry of Environment added.

Earlier, the minister said that the forest suffers the most in Ukraine (about 3 million hectares are damaged, and almost 500,000 hectares are under temporary occupation or in the combat zone).

Background: An activist who fights for animal rights explained how the war affected the lives of animals in shelters and on farms.

