All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia causes US$51 billion in damage to nature

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 13:27

Preliminary estimates indicate that the damage to the environment from the Russian invasion of Ukraine has reached almost UAH 2 trillion [equivalent to US$51 billion].

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources on Facebook

Quote: "The State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, representatives of the specialised Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Parliament – ed.), the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Prosecutor's Office are working on calculating the environmental damage," the message said.

Details: According to Minister Ruslan Strilets, Ukraine is supported by international partners (in particular, the U.S. Department of State helped develop methods for calculating environmental damage).

 
Destroyed equipment on the territory of the Sviati Hory (Holy Mountains) National Park.
Photo by Kateryna Polianska

24 countries supported the Global Platform for Environmental Damage Assessment as a result of war; the platform was presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia's rights were also limited in 4 international agreements on the environment policy in 2022.

"As part of the meeting of the participating countries of the Framework Convention on the protection and sustainable development of the Carpathians (Carpathian Convention), Russia's actions against Ukraine were officially condemned," the Ministry of Environment added.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Earlier, the minister said that the forest suffers the most in Ukraine (about 3 million hectares are damaged, and almost 500,000 hectares are under temporary occupation or in the combat zone).

Background: An activist who fights for animal rights explained how the war affected the lives of animals in shelters and on farms.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
18:26
Journalist Yesypenko, imprisoned in Crimea, is not allowed to communicate with his family
All News