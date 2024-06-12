All Sections
Russian forces stalled in Vovchansk – Ukraine's commander-in-chief

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 12 June 2024, 11:01
Russian forces stalled in Vovchansk – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that the Russians are engaged in unsuccessful actions on the Kharkiv front, attempting to advance deep into Ukrainian combat lines and create a so-called "security belt".

Source: Syrskyi on social media

Quote: "The enemy has been stalled in Vovchansk, despite deploying significant personnel and assets, which are continually reinforced by units from other areas."

Details: Syrskyi stated that he had been working for several days in a row in military units defending the most intense spots on the Eastern front. The commander-in-chief has reported on the situation in these areas.

Syrskyi says Russian forces are conducting active offensive actions of varying intensity along the entire combat zone, focusing their main efforts on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts. The Russians have built up the largest number of their assault units from eight attack brigades there.

Fierce fighting in these areas has been going on for several months now, and Ukrainian defenders have been bravely holding back the Russian offensive.

Fighting continues near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Kalynivka. The Russians are seeking to capture these settlements to expand the scope of their advance towards the towns of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Russian troops are unsuccessfully storming the village of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast).

Russian forces are rushing to the town of Siversk from two directions, but each time they are being driven back, Syrskyi explained.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians are mounting an offensive near the settlements of Staromaiorske and Robotyne, though with little success.

The commander-in-chief reported that fighting for control of the bridgehead and the islands persists near the village of Krynky, with no significant changes for either side.

