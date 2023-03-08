All Sections
UN is ready to offer mediation for complete demilitarisation of ZNPP territory

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 18:34

The United Nations is ready to offer mediation to achieve complete demilitarisation of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant [ZNPP], ensuring the restoration of the regular operation of the power plant.

Source: UN Secretary-General António Guterres during a meeting in Kyiv with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Office of the President of Ukraine reports

Quote: "The interlocutors discussed ways to stop Russian nuclear blackmail and restore the safety of all Ukrainian NPPs, including Zaporizhzhia NPP, which was violated by Russia," the statement says.

"ZNPP should return under full Ukrainian control — it is a matter of global, not only Ukrainian, security," Zelenskyy said.

In turn, Guterres noted the importance of the safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As he states, the UN is ready to offer mediation to achieve complete demilitarisation of the territory of the ZNPP, ensuring the restoration of the regular operation of the power plant.

