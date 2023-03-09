All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian large-scale attack 9 on March: Ukraine's defence forces report strikes in 4 areas

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 9 March 2023, 07:01
Russian large-scale attack 9 on March: Ukraine's defence forces report strikes in 4 areas

Infrastructure facilities have been hit in Ukraine's south as a result of a large-scale Russian missile attack, with preliminary reports indicating that there are no casualties.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, on the 24/7 nationwide newscast 

Quote: "Preliminary information indicates that infrastructure facilities in our area of responsibility have been hit... There are strikes in Kirovohrad, Odesa, Vinnytsia and Kryvyi Rih oblasts. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Competent professionals will restore these facilities."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Humeniuk, in total, 19 Russian air targets were downed, including 18 missiles and 1 reconnaissance drone, in the area of responsibility of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south.

Quote: "A typical feature of this attack was that the enemy split it in waves, trying to distract the air defence system, using Shahed drones at the beginning of the attacks, then missiles of various types were used: air-launched Kh-22s, Kh-101s, Kh-59s and high-precision Kalibr missiles were also used...

According to the results of the air defence forces’ work in our area, 9 missiles were shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast, 6 missiles were destroyed over Odesa Oblast, and 2 missiles were also shot down over Kherson Oblast, as well as one operational-tactical UAV, with the help of which the enemy tried to conduct reconnaissance in the pause between missile waves and assess the results of their strikes.

That is why we emphasise once again: it is impossible to report either a strike or the operation of the air defence system during large-scale missile attacks". 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: