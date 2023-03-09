Russian large-scale attack 9 on March: Ukraine's defence forces report strikes in 4 areas

Infrastructure facilities have been hit in Ukraine's south as a result of a large-scale Russian missile attack, with preliminary reports indicating that there are no casualties.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, on the 24/7 nationwide newscast

Quote: "Preliminary information indicates that infrastructure facilities in our area of responsibility have been hit... There are strikes in Kirovohrad, Odesa, Vinnytsia and Kryvyi Rih oblasts. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Competent professionals will restore these facilities."

Details: According to Humeniuk, in total, 19 Russian air targets were downed, including 18 missiles and 1 reconnaissance drone, in the area of responsibility of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south.

Quote: "A typical feature of this attack was that the enemy split it in waves, trying to distract the air defence system, using Shahed drones at the beginning of the attacks, then missiles of various types were used: air-launched Kh-22s, Kh-101s, Kh-59s and high-precision Kalibr missiles were also used...

According to the results of the air defence forces’ work in our area, 9 missiles were shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast, 6 missiles were destroyed over Odesa Oblast, and 2 missiles were also shot down over Kherson Oblast, as well as one operational-tactical UAV, with the help of which the enemy tried to conduct reconnaissance in the pause between missile waves and assess the results of their strikes.

That is why we emphasise once again: it is impossible to report either a strike or the operation of the air defence system during large-scale missile attacks".

