Power outages in Odesa Oblast and number of districts in Kyiv

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 9 March 2023, 09:59

Updated reports state that emergency power outages have been lifted in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts, however part of Odesa Oblast is still without power.

Source: DTEK's press service [DTEK is the largest private investor in Ukraine's power systems – ed.] 

Details: Despite the fact that emergency power outages have been lifted in Kyiv Oblast, emergency power outages are still in effect in parts of Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts due to the overload of one of the lines.

A massive Russian missile attack has damaged energy facilities in Odesa Oblast. At night, part of Odesa Oblast was without power. The company notes that Ukrenergo and DTEK repair teams are already dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

"While the power system is being restored, electricity will be supplied in accordance with stabilisation shutdown schedules," DTEK added.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

