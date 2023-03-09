Zelenskyy about Russian missile attack: All they can do is terrorise civilians

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the massive missile attack by the Russians, pointing out that they are trying to return to their pathetic tactics of terrorising the civilian population.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "A hard night. Massive missile attacks across the country. Kyiv, Kirovohrad Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Odesa Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv Oblast, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, Zhytomyr Oblast, Vinnytsia Oblast. Attacks on critical infrastructure facilities and residential buildings."

Details: The president noted that Russia had launched 81 missiles, "trying to intimidate Ukrainians again, returning to their pathetic tactics."

"Russians can only terrorise civilians. That's all they can do. But that won't help them. They won't avoid responsibility for everything they have done," he stressed.

Zelenskyy added that now that all services are working, and the restoration of the power system continues. Power consumption restrictions have been applied in all regions.

He also expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims. In addition, he thanked "the guardians of our skies and all those who help overcome the aftermath of the insidious attacks of Russia."

Background: On the night of 9 March, Russia struck Ukraine with 81 missiles of various types, and air defences shot down 34 of the 48 cruise missiles.

