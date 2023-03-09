Russia struck Ukraine with 81 missiles, including 6 Kinzhal supersonic missiles

Russia has fired 81 missiles of various types over Ukraine on the night of 8-9 March, with Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shooting down 34 out of the 48 cruise missiles.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Ukrainian Air Force press service

Quote: "Last night, the enemy launched a massive missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

81 missiles of various types were launched:

- 28 launches of Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles;

- 20 launches of Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles;

- 6 launches of Kh-22 air-launched cruise missiles;

- 6 launches of Kh-47 Kinzhal air-launched cruise missiles;

- 8 launches of guided air missiles: two Kh-31P and six X-59;

- 13 launches of S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

In addition, 8 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were launched.

Details: Out of the 48 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles fired, 34 missiles and 4 Shahed-136/131 UAVs were destroyed by Ukrainian Air Force assets and personnel, in cooperation with units of other Defence Forces of Ukraine".

As a result of organised countermeasures, 8 Kh-31P and Kh-59 guided air missiles did not reach their targets.

The Air Force notes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lack the means to destroy Kh-22, Kh-47 Kinzhal and S-300 missiles.

