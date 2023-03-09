All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland agrees to joint supply of MiG-29s to Ukraine, now is time to decide – Slovak Defence Minister

European PravdaThursday, 9 March 2023, 10:58
Poland agrees to joint supply of MiG-29s to Ukraine, now is time to decide – Slovak Defence Minister
Jaroslav Nad, photo from Jaro Naď's Facebook

Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď has said that Poland has agreed to jointly provide MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, and it is time for the Slovak government to make a decision on this issue.

Source: Nad’ on Facebook, as reported by "European Pravda".

"I confirm that Poland has officially agreed to jointly provide MiG-29s.

Advertisement:

At a meeting of EU defence ministers in Sweden on Wednesday (on 8 March), my Polish counterpart confirmed that his country would agree with the joint move by Slovakia and Poland to supply the extra MiG-29s from both countries to Ukraine," Nad’ wrote.

He also noted that in an interview with CNN, the Polish president confirmed his country's readiness to act.

"I think it's time to make a decision. People are dying in Ukraine, we can really help them, there is no place for Slovak politicisation. This is inhumane and irresponsible," the defence minister said.

As reported, against the background of new appeals to Western countries regarding the provision of fighter jets, Slovakia is considering providing Ukraine with 10 of its 11 Soviet-made MiG-29s, which were withdrawn from service last year.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: