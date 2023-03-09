Poland agrees to joint supply of MiG-29s to Ukraine, now is time to decide – Slovak Defence Minister

Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď has said that Poland has agreed to jointly provide MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, and it is time for the Slovak government to make a decision on this issue.

Source: Nad’ on Facebook, as reported by "European Pravda".

"I confirm that Poland has officially agreed to jointly provide MiG-29s.

At a meeting of EU defence ministers in Sweden on Wednesday (on 8 March), my Polish counterpart confirmed that his country would agree with the joint move by Slovakia and Poland to supply the extra MiG-29s from both countries to Ukraine," Nad’ wrote.

He also noted that in an interview with CNN, the Polish president confirmed his country's readiness to act.

"I think it's time to make a decision. People are dying in Ukraine, we can really help them, there is no place for Slovak politicisation. This is inhumane and irresponsible," the defence minister said.

As reported, against the background of new appeals to Western countries regarding the provision of fighter jets, Slovakia is considering providing Ukraine with 10 of its 11 Soviet-made MiG-29s, which were withdrawn from service last year.

