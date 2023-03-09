All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland agrees to joint supply of MiG-29s to Ukraine, now is time to decide – Slovak Defence Minister

European PravdaThursday, 9 March 2023, 11:58
Poland agrees to joint supply of MiG-29s to Ukraine, now is time to decide – Slovak Defence Minister
Jaroslav Nad, photo from Jaro Naď's Facebook

Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď has said that Poland has agreed to jointly provide MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, and it is time for the Slovak government to make a decision on this issue.

Source: Nad’ on Facebook, as reported by "European Pravda".

"I confirm that Poland has officially agreed to jointly provide MiG-29s.

At a meeting of EU defence ministers in Sweden on Wednesday (on 8 March), my Polish counterpart confirmed that his country would agree with the joint move by Slovakia and Poland to supply the extra MiG-29s from both countries to Ukraine," Nad’ wrote.

He also noted that in an interview with CNN, the Polish president confirmed his country's readiness to act.

"I think it's time to make a decision. People are dying in Ukraine, we can really help them, there is no place for Slovak politicisation. This is inhumane and irresponsible," the defence minister said.

As reported, against the background of new appeals to Western countries regarding the provision of fighter jets, Slovakia is considering providing Ukraine with 10 of its 11 Soviet-made MiG-29s, which were withdrawn from service last year.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:35
Russia's position on 60-day grain corridor extension contradicts agreement – Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
All News